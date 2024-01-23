Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,563,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,188,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,955,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.97 and a 200 day moving average of $379.37. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $281.18 and a one year high of $424.73.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

