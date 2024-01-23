Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.98 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.