Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.27. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

