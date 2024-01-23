Barclays Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.96.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

