Barclays Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.