Barclays Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $125.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $113.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $586.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

