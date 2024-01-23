Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

BOH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. 64,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,763. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

