Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE:BOH opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

