Bank of America Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $243.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins stock opened at $233.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

