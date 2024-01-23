Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,700 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after buying an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

