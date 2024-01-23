Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 88,045 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,045 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.