Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New $24.51 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 460,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. 1,053,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,298. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

