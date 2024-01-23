Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 48,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Further Reading

