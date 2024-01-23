Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Genpact worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $81,569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 740,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

G traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 126,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

