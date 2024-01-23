Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 7,430 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.39% of Lancaster Colony worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LANC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.23. 6,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.27. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.