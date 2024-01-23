AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

AXS traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 957,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,050. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

