AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) PT Raised to $22.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of RCEL opened at $15.14 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.60.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.19. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 74.16%. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $30,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $42,198 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 364,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

