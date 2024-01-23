Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

