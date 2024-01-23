Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $31.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $768.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

