Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $204.51

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $204.51 and last traded at $202.99, with a volume of 26767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.