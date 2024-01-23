Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $249.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.38.

AVY stock opened at $202.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

