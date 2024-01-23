Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $104.03 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

