Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $250.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $252.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.33.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

