Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.18. The company had a trading volume of 466,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,180. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $252.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.