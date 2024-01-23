AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,567,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,310,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

