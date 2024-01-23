AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 22,675,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,142,453. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

