ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in ATS were worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $271,733,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $76,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ATS by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,684,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATS by 13.6% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 146,341 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ATS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

