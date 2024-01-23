Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 527 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.64. 4,928,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,623. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

