Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 24,573 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,573 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,988,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,213,000 after acquiring an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 252,030 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 220,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XLSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. 27,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,452. The firm has a market cap of $331.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

