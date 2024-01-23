Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $120,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 73.1% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.90. 520,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

