Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCK traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $485.37. The company had a trading volume of 582,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $494.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

