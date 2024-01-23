Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 27,348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 396.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,077. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

