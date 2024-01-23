Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after buying an additional 698,571 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.63 during trading on Tuesday. 1,731,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.