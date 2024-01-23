Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 1,982,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

