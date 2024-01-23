Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,621. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

