Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. 808,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.43. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

