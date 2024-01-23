Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $16.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.49. 826,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $322.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

