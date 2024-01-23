Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,841 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

