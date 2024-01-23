Aspire Private Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,911,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,404,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,298,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 547,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. 6,839,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,376. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

