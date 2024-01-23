Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 807.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 633,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

