Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 97,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. 16,409,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,766,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.