Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,719,000.

GWX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 51,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,634. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $689.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

