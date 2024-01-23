Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 807,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ES traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 4,202,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

