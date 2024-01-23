ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $850.00 at Raymond James

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $816.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $766.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $716.40 and a 200-day moving average of $668.74. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $776.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

