ASD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, ASD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and $3.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005381 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.12 or 0.99987638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00204306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003817 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04942333 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,224,888.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

