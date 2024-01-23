Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 10%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 932,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 214,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

