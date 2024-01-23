Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $81,750.24 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $81,750.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 103,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,468. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

About Arteris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

