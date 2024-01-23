ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 5,692 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56.

On Thursday, November 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 104,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,559. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

