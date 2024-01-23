Analyzing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) & Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.32 $39.11 million ($0.18) -11.50 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 37.49 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% LATAM Airlines Group 27.26% 1,356.02% 22.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

