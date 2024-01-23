Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target at $25.90

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

VSCO stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,294 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $18,645,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 847,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

